Bitcoin price has suffered a major downfall since yesterday. The cryptocurrency was trading around the USD 1,11,000 mark and is now below that level. BTC price, as of 2:10 PM IST, was USD 1,09,635, which is significantly lower compared to the previous weeks. The Bitcoin price had hovered around USD 1,17,000 for several days before steadily falling. It is now at its lowest level in the past four to five weeks. While it may rise, it is likely to take some time. GK Energy Share Price Today, September 26: GK Energy Shares Make Strong Debut, List at INR 171 on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,09,000 Mark

