Shares of GK Energy Limited (NSE: GKENERGY) made a strong debut on Friday, September 26, opening at INR 171 on the NSE, a premium of 11.76% over its IPO issue price of INR 153. By 10:10 AM, the stock was trading at INR 168.43, down 1.50% in early trade. The INR 464.26 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of INR 400 crore and an offer for sale of INR 64.26 crore, was subscribed 93.6 times, reflecting strong investor demand. GK Energy, a Pune-based company specialising in EPC services for renewable energy projects, had set its fixed price band at INR 145-153 with a lot size of 98 shares. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised INR 139 crore from anchor investors, including Pinebridge and Prashant Jain's 3P India Equity Fund. A total of 91.03 lakh shares were allotted at the upper price band to marquee domestic and global institutions. Sun Pharma Share Price Today, September 26: Sun Pharma Stock Falls Over 2% After US Announces 100% Tariff on Branded Drug Imports, Check Latest Price on NSE.

GK Energy Share Price Today, September 26:

GK Energy Share Price on NSE

