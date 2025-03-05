Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform, has announced its expansion to another city in India. On March 5, 2025, CEO Albinder Dhindsa shared the update on X (previously Twitter) and said, “Blinkit is now delivering in Durg, Chhattisgarh.” The service is currently operational with two stores, covering multiple areas in Durg. It includes Adarsh Nagar, Hudco Colony, Malviya Nagar, Bhilai Institute of Technology, Borsi, Minakshi Nagar, Ashish Nagar, Bhilai Sector 9, 10, Utai Road, Ispat Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Priyanka Nagar, and Daya Nagar. The expansion highlights another milestone in Blinkit's mission to provide fast delivery services across India. Apple Products Now Available on Blinkit With 10-Minute Delivery in Major Indian Cities; Check Details.

Blinkit Is Now Delivering in Durg, Chhattisgarh

Blinkit is now delivering in Durg, Chhattisgarh 🚀 We're live with 2 stores in the city which have already started delivering to - Adarsh Nagar, Hudco Colony, Malviya Nagar, Bhilai Institute of Technology, Borsi, Minakshi Nagar, Ashish Nagar, Bhilai Sector 9, 10, Utai Road,… pic.twitter.com/kXUShrJDkr — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 5, 2025

