Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched its BiTV service a few days ago in India. The service offers free access to entertainment for all its users. BSNL has partnered with OTTplay to provide over 450 live TV channels and multiple OTT platforms to its mobile customers. The service, which was successfully tested in Pondicherry, is now available to users across India. BSNL users to watch movies, web series, and live TV without paying additional charges. Today, the telecom operator said, “Enjoy free BiTV on every BSNL plan. Yes, even the Rs 99 voice-only plan.” BSNL Launches BiTV Service Nationwide With Free Access to Over 450 Live Channels and OTT Platforms for Mobile Users.

BSNL Announces Free BiTV on Every Plan

Great news for all BSNL users! Enjoy FREE BiTV on every BSNL plan – Yes, even the Rs 99 voice-only plan! Unlimited entertainment, no matter your plan. We’ve got you covered!#BSNLIndia #BiTV #UnlimitedEntertainment #StayConnected #BSNLForAll pic.twitter.com/8k3E37jqmw — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)