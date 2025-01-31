Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced the nationwide launch of its BiTV service on January 31, 2025. BSNL said, "Enjoy seamless streaming of your favorite shows, movies, and more anytime, anywhere, across the country." In partnership with OTTplay, BSNL is offering its mobile users access to over 450 live TV channels and multiple OTT platforms. The service follows a successful trial run in Pondicherry and is now available to BSNL customers across the country. The BiTV service provides its users to watch movies, web series, and live TV channels at free of cost. ‘We Are Making History’: Vodafone Achieves World’s 1st Satellite Video Call Using Standard Smartphone (Watch Video).

BSNL Launches BiTV Service Nationwide

BSNL launches BiTV for mobile users pan-India! Enjoy seamless streaming of your favorite shows, movies, and more—anytime, anywhere, across the country! #BSNLIndia #BiTV #PanIndiaEntertainment pic.twitter.com/j8T4yNEatO — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 31, 2025

