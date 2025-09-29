After teasing fans and sparking curiosity, Realme has confirmed the upcoming smartphone with "wings." The upcoming Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition smartphone will soon launch in India with a design inspired by the popular medieval show. Besides the design, the specifications and features may remain the same, such as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz display, and more. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition price will be revealed soon. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition Launched in India With Festival-Inspired Colour Changing Design; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition Smartphone Launching Soon in India

The realm is bold and full of power. ⚔️🔥 The #realme15Pro | Game of Thrones Limited Edition is coming soon. Know More: https://t.co/LutbiPGDT1#OwnYourRealPower#GameofThronesPhone pic.twitter.com/TDfy6cImjW — realme (@realmeIndia) September 29, 2025

