Days Gone Remastered pre-load is now available on Sony PlayStation ahead of April 25, 2025. Bend Studio announced on X about the pre-load availability for Days Gone Remastered on PS5. The remastered version will offer better graphics and new modes of the 2019's Days Gone open-action-adventure world game. Days Gone was popular among gamers when it launched but was underrated. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, April 19, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Days Gone Remastered Pre-Load on PlayStation 5 Now: Bend Studio

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)