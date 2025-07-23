Days Gone update for PC and Days Gone Remastered update for PlayStation have been rolled out by Bend Studios for free. The Days Gone PC version includes updates to the base game and Broken Road DLC (Downloadable Content). Bend Studios fixed crashes, improved streaming performance and updated translation via Patch 1.13. The Days Gone Remastered PS5 and PS5 Pro update also addresses the same issues via Patch 1.036.178. Samsung One UI 8 Watch Now Released for Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra With New Health Tracking Features and Detailed Insights; Check Details.

Bend Studio Releases Days Gone, Days Gone Remastered Updates for PC, PS5 and PS5 Pro

New updates for Days Gone on PC and Days Gone Remastered on PS5 are going live today. This patch addresses stability updates. 📝 PC: https://t.co/HIieZYPX1z 📝 PS5: https://t.co/LhSFatelps pic.twitter.com/64AiW7PC0A — Bend Studio (@BendStudio) July 21, 2025

