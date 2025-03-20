In a historic first, President Donald Trump addressed the Blockworks Digital Asset Summit in New York, urging Congress to pass stablecoin legislation. He emphasised that clear regulations would allow institutions to invest, innovate, and strengthen the US dollar’s dominance. Trump highlighted crypto’s role in economic growth and financial security, praising the industry’s pioneering spirit. He stated that stablecoins and blockchain innovation could enhance banking, payments, and privacy while driving an economic boom for American consumers and businesses. Donald Trump Says He Is Committed to Making United States the 'Crypto Capital'.

Donald Trump Urges Congress to Pass Stablecoin Legislation

JUST IN: President Trump calls on Congress to pass cryptocurrency stablecoin legislation — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)