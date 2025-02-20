US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, February 19, said that he had effectively ended former President Joe Biden's administration's hostility toward Bitcoin and other digital assets. The US President also said that his executive orders are aimed at maintaining US leadership in AI and crypto. His comments came at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami Beach. "I’ve signed executive orders to keep the United States at the forefront of artificial intelligence and to end Joe Biden’s war on Bitcoin and crypto. We ended that war totally. That war’s over," he added. The US further claimed that his support for the crypto industry drove positive sentiment and investment in Bitcoin. "Bitcoin…set multiple all-time record highs because everyone knows that I’m committed to making America a crypto capital," Trump added. Why Are We Giving USD 21 Million to India? They Got Lot More Money: US President Donald Trump on Voter Funds Row.

Donald Trump Promises To Make US the 'Crypto Capital'

