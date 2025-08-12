Elon Musk accused Apple is engaging in “anti-trust behavior” by excluding X and Grok, from its “Must Have” section, which he said violated antitrust laws. On August 12, 2025, Musk shared a post and said “Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your “Must Have” section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?” He further asked, “Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know.” He claimed Apple is making it impossible for “any AI company besides OpenAI” to top the App Store, and called it “an unequivocal antitrust violation.” Mush further said, “xAI will take immediate legal action.” Grok Account Briefly Suspended on Elon Musk-Run X for ‘Antisemitic’ Post Claiming ‘Israel and the US Are Committing Genocide in Gaza’.

Elon Musk Questions Why Apple App Store Excludes X and Grok From Its ‘Must Have’ List

Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either 𝕏 or Grok in your “Must Have” section when 𝕏 is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know. https://t.co/3wenLZGtwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Anti-Trust Behavior by Apple’

Elon Musk Says ‘xAI Will Take Immediate Legal Action’

Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

