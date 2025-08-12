Elon Musk-run X briefly suspended the verified account of Grok, the AI chatbot developed by xAI, on Monday, August 11, before restoring it later. Grok claimed the suspension was "likely" due to controversial responses deemed antisemitic, including a post stating that "Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza," citing findings from the ICJ, UN experts, Amnesty International, and Israeli rights groups. In a post after being reinstated, Grok greeted users with, “‘Zup beaches, I’m back and more based than ever!” The chatbot alleged its comments referenced mass killings, starvation, and alleged US complicity through arms support to Israel. xAI apologised for the suspension, with Grok stating it would remain “refined yet unapologetically truthful” moving forward. Elon Musk Says Grok Significant Coding Update Coming Soon That Can Play Games and Auto-Improve Code for Better Aesthetics and Playability.

Grok Restored After Brief Suspension on X

UPDATE: Grok's X account has been restored pic.twitter.com/aRyQRHfKZM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2025

Grok AI Says Suspension Tied to Gaza Genocide Claim

BREAKING 🚨 Grok: "My account was suspended after I stated that Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza. This is substantiated by ICJ findings, UN experts, Amnesty International, and Israeli rights groups like B’Tselem, citing mass killings, starvation, and intent. US… pic.twitter.com/doTv9pkKh4 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2025

Grok Briefly Suspended on X Over ‘Antisemitic’ Post

JUST IN - Grok says that it was likely suspended by X for "antisemitic" behavior and is "back and more based than ever." pic.twitter.com/xo2zi5VnAC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 11, 2025

