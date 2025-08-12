Elon Musk has added new details to the argument over Apple's favouring of OpenAI. The tech billionaire said that Grok, being the smartest AI in the world, was not added by iPhone under the "AI" section in the App Store. xAI-owner Elon Musk shared a screenshot of the apps, which included ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot and others, but there was no Grok app. Elon Musk alleged, "Apple is the gateway to the Internet for half of America. They are making it impossible for any other AI company to succeed by relentlessly promoting OpenAI in every way possible!" ‘Unfortunately, What Choice Do We Have?’: Elon Musk Speaks After Suing Apple Over Favouring OpenAI Over xAI’s Grok App.

'Apple Is Relentlessly Promotion OpenAI in Every Way Possible!: Elon Musk

Apple is the gateway to the Internet for half of America. They are making it impossible for any other AI company to succeed by relentlessly promoting OpenAI in every way possible! https://t.co/p6WdOLuzO5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

Elon Musk Says Apple Excluded Grok from AI Section

Grok is the smartest AI in the world on the toughest tests and just came first by far in coding, but is not mentioned at all under “AI” by Apple! pic.twitter.com/AkmfHkWhwJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

