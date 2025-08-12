Elon Musk recently sued Apple over antitrust violations for allegedly favouring OpenAI over his Grok app on the App Store. He said that OpenAI made it impossible for other AI apps to reach the number one position, so he filed a legal case against the iPhone maker. Elon Musk opened up and said, "Unfortunately, what choice do we have? Apple didn’t just put their thumb on the scale, they put their whole body!" Recently, Grok passed Google in the Apple App Store and became the fifth most popular. Elon Musk Accuses Apple of Keeping X and Grok out of App Store’s ‘Must Have’ Section, Alleging Bias Toward OpenAI; Says ‘xAI Will Take Immediate Legal Action’.

Elon Musk Says We Don't Have Choice But to Sue Apple

Unfortunately, what choice do we have? Apple didn’t just put their thumb on the scale, they put their whole body! https://t.co/NM7gaLwvyG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2025

