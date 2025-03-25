Haofei Wang, X’s director of engineering, has reportedly left the Elon Musk-run company. The reason for the departure remains unclear. As per a report of The Verge, X’s director of engineering, Haofei Wang, has left the company. In July of 2023, Wang joined Elon Musk's X, and has been a key contributor to the company's leadership. Wang often acted as a connection between Elon Musk and the rest of the team at the company. Elon Musk-Run X Becomes Top News App on App Store in South Africa Amid Starlink Dispute.

X’s Director of Engineering Leaves the Company

BREAKING: X’s director of engineering has left the company pic.twitter.com/AXCKBXGSqF — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 24, 2025

