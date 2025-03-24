Elon Musk-run X has achieved remarkable success after becoming the number one news app on the App Store in South Africa. However, this success contrasts with recent disputes surrounding Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink in South Africa. A few days ago, Elon Musk said that "Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black." However, as per a report of Reuters, South Africa has rejected a claim made by Elon Musk, and stated that Starlink has not applied for a licence to operate in the country, as clarified by the telecom regulator. X Money: Elon Musk’s X Platform Will Soon Allow Users To Send and Receive Money With Its New Feature; Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Elon Musk’s X Is Number 1 News App on the AppStore in South Africa

The people of South Africa want to know the truth. 𝕏 is the #1 News App on the AppStore in South Africa! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/oRoDkPktPi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 24, 2025

Elon Musk Says ‘Starlink Is Not Allowed To Operate in South Africa, Because I’m Not Black’

Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black https://t.co/yOFafNValQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2025

