Elon Musk's run microblogging platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), served as the stage for a significant announcement that's set to transform connectivity in South America. In a recent post, the tech billionaire announced that Starlink, the satellite internet service by SpaceX, is available in Argentina. Elon Musk's project is achieving rapid success, with Argentina joining the growing list of countries now able to connect to Starlink's network. Argentina has become the seventh country in South America and 72nd in the world where people can access high-speed, low-latency internet from space. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run X Adds New Filters to Job Search, Jobseekers Can Now Choose From ‘Full-Time’, ‘Part-Time’ and Other Options.

Starlink Now Available in Argentina

Starlink now in Argentina! https://t.co/xv7LgNL1L9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)