Elon Musk has announced a major update to the recommendation system on X ( formerly Twitter). In his post, he revealed that the platform is moving quickly to improve how content is shown to users. The post read, "The X recommendation system is evolving very rapidly. We are aiming for deletion of all heuristics within 4 to 6 weeks." Grok will scan millions of posts and videos daily to connect users with content they are most likely to find interesting. It will help to solve the issue for new or smaller accounts. Musk further said, "We will also be adding the ability for you to adjust your feed temporarily or permanently just by asking Grok."

The 𝕏 recommendation system is evolving very rapidly. We are aiming for deletion of all heuristics within 4 to 6 weeks. Grok will literally read every post and watch every video (100M+ per day) to match users with content they’re most likely to find interesting. This should… https://t.co/HdKKgabRUN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 17, 2025

