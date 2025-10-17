DeepSomatic is a new open-source AI model announced by Google that uses convolutional neural networks to differentiate between inherited variants and acquired somatic variants that drive cancer. Developed in partnership with the UC Santa Cruz Genomics Institute and Children’s Mercy, Google’s DeepSomatic machine learning model aims to accurately identify genetic variants in cancer cells. The tech giant described it as a critical step towards delivering more precise treatments for patients. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Channel Quiz’ To Boost Engagement of Channel Followers With Interactive Quizzes.

Google Announces DeepSomatic AI Model to Identify Genetic Variations in Cancer Cells

Today, @GoogleResearch announced DeepSomatic, a new machine learning model developed with our partners, including @ucscgenomics and @ChildrensMercy, that accurately identifies genetic variants in cancer cells — a critical step for delivering more precise treatments for patients.… — Google (@Google) October 16, 2025

