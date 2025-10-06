Elon Musk-run xAI will soon release an AI-generated video game, showing a major step in combining artificial intelligence with gaming. Tesla CEO reshared a post of an X user (@cb_doge), which read "Video games will be dynamically generated by Grok in the future." Musk shared a post on X(formerly Twitter) on October 6, 2025, and said, "The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year." The announcement might generate excitement among gaming communities as it points to a future where games can be created using AI tools. Grok Imagine New Update: xAI Model Gets Major Update, Elon Musk Urges Users To Download Latest Version.

Elon Musk Says ‘The XAI Game Studio Will Release a Great AI-Generated Game Before the End of Next Year’

The XAI game studio will release a great AI-generated game before the end of next year https://t.co/F14rJXNzk9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2025

