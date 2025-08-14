Following Elon Musk’s recent clash with Sam Altman and OpenAI, triggered over Apple App Store dispute, the stage may soon be set for them to compete on a much bigger scale. The tech rivalry between Elon Musk and Sam Altman may soon go beyond AI. As per a report of Financial Times, Sam Altman and OpenAI is now backing a new brain-implant startup company called “Merge Labs.” The project will compete with Musk’s Neuralink. As per reports, Altman will co-found Merge Labs, though he will not take part in its daily operations. Altman has encouraged funding for Merge Labs and will help to launch the company. He is said to collaborate with Alex Blania, who leads World, a digital ID startup focused on eye-scanning technology. Altman has shown interest in merging humans with machines since 2017. He wrote about it on his personal blog and said, “A popular topic in Silicon Valley is talking about what year humans and machines will merge. Most guesses seem to be between 2025 and 2075.” ChatGPT Praises Grok As ‘Good Bot’ for Choosing Sam Altman Over Elon Musk Amid Feud Over Apple App Store, Tesla CEO Reacts.

Sam Altman and OpenAI To Back ‘Merge Labs’ To Rival Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Sam Altman is cofounding a new brain-implant startup called Merge Labs with Alex Blania (cofounder of Worldcoin), aiming to connect humans and machines using AI. The company is reportedly raising $250 million at an $850 million valuation, with OpenAI Ventures expected to… pic.twitter.com/ji2dO7Bu4M — Wes Roth (@WesRothMoney) August 13, 2025

