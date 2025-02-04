Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink was made active on more than 500 planes, allowing passengers to experience uninterrupted fast internet services. Two months ago, Starlink internet services were used by 430 planes, which increased by 70 to 500 jets. Elon Musk's satellite internet company is on contract to connect over 2,500 aircraft worldwide, including commercial airlines. Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Establish US Sovereign Wealth Fund, Suggests It Could Be Used Own Part of TikTok.

SpaceX’s Starlink Active on 500 Planes

Starlink is now active on more than 500 planes around the world! Stay connected with high-speed internet from gate to gate, starting the minute you walk on board 🛰️✈️ https://t.co/DD2EXWrSYv — Starlink (@Starlink) February 3, 2025

Starlink Active on 500 Planes, Up from 430 Planes

NEWS: @Starlink is now active on more than 500 planes around the world, according to SpaceX. This is up from 430 planes two months ago. Starlink is on contract to connect more than 2,500 aircraft all around the world, including commercial airlines. pic.twitter.com/vYKcH7OOXl — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)