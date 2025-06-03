Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly seeking a valuation of USD 113 billion in share sale worth USD 300 million as it launched USD 5 billion in debt sale. This deal is expected to allow the employees to sell shares to the investors, and a large investment round may follow as the secondary stock offer. It would reportedly validate X's xAI acquisition, which valued the overall group as USD 113 billion, of which xAI was USD 80 billion and X was USD 33 billion, down from USD 44 billion when purchased by Elon Musk in October 2022. Errol Musk Says ‘There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon’ During His India Tour.

xAI Seeking USD 113 Billion Valuation in USD 300 Million Share Sale

NEWS: xAI seeks $113bn valuation in $300mn share sale The deal will allow staff to sell shares to new investors, according to people close to the situation, validating the pricetag struck when Musk’s xAI start-up acquired his social media service X in March. The March takeover… pic.twitter.com/drYI28Rtsl — X Daily News (@xDaily) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)