Emmett Shear confirms on his X post that accepted the offered position as the interim CEO of OpenAI. He said that he got a call inviting him to consider a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" get appointed as the interim CEO. He posted on X that he consulted with his family and accepted the position offered to him. He further said, "I had recently resigned from my role as CEO of Twitch due to the birth of my now 9 month old son." He said that he accepted the position because he considered the OpenAI as the "one of the most important companies in existence." He further mentioned in his X post, "The board did *not* remove Sam over any specific disagreement on safety, their reasoning was completely different from that." Satya Nadella Announces To Hire Sam Altman as CEO of Microsoft’s New Advanced AI Research Team With Greg Brockman As Team Member.

Emmett Shear Confirms Appointment on X:

Today I got a call inviting me to consider a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: to become the interim CEO of @OpenAI. After consulting with my family and reflecting on it for just a few hours, I accepted. I had recently resigned from my role as CEO of Twitch due to the birth of my… — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 20, 2023

