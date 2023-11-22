Emmett Shear, announced to be appointed as the new OpenAI Interim CEO, shared his thoughts on Sam Altman and Greg Brockman joining OpenAI back. He said he was pleased by the result after 72 "very intense hours" of work. Emmett Shear also said, "Coming into OpenAI, I wasn't sure what the right path would be." He further added, "This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I'm glad to have been a part of the solution.". Emmett Shear said these words reacting to the official post made by OpenAI on X. Satya Nadella Welcomes Sam Altman's Return as OpenAI CEO, Changes in Board; Says Microsoft Looks Forward To Building Strong Partnership.

Emmett Shear Reacting on News About Sam Altman Reinstated as CEO:

I am deeply pleased by this result, after ~72 very intense hours of work. Coming into OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the pathway that maximized safety alongside doing right by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to have been a part of the solution. https://t.co/AGoDBbwhkq — Emmett Shear (@eshear) November 22, 2023

