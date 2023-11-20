Sam Altman, the former CEO of OpenAI, has been in the news after being sacked from the company on November 17, 2023. The exact reasons for sacking Atlman are unknown, but it was reported that the CEO was not "candour" in his communications. He was rumoured to be reinstated as OpenAI CEO, but now, according to the The Spectator Index on X, he "will not return as the OpenAI CEO". According to Inside Paper's post on X, Emmett Shear, co-founder of Twitch and former CEO of Justin.tv becomes the interim CEO of OpenAI. Many trusted reports have confirmed that Sam Atlman will not resume as CEO. Sam Atlman To Return as CEO? OpenAI Leaders and Investors Seek To Reinstate Sam Altman as CEO of the Company After Being Sacked: Report.

Sam Altman Will Not Return as OpenAI CEO, Says The Spectator Index:

BREAKING: Sam Altman will not return as OpenAI CEO — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 20, 2023

Emmett Shear becomes interim OpenAI CEO, Says Inside Paper:

BREAKING: Sam Altman not coming back as CEO of OpenAI. Emmett Shear becomes interim OpenAI CEO - The Information — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 20, 2023

