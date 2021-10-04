Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook suffered outage yet again on Monday evening. Several users could access their accounts on the social media, photo and video sharing and messaging app. As usual, the users took to Twitter to share funny memes and jokes out the outage and #instagramdown, #whatsappdown and #facebookdown started to trend on the micro-blogging site. Check some funny and interesting reactions here:

Instagram Down:

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Uv1f0S0v92 — Hemanth (@hemanth09__) October 4, 2021

Wi-Fi Issues?

instagram is down ? Or do I need to check my wifi pic.twitter.com/bllpDOkfKJ — ღfyo (@oneinaxmillion) October 4, 2021

What Twitter Has To Say?

Twitter To The Rescue !

me running to twitter after finding out whatsapp, facebook and instagram are down :#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/f0YWr5us0T — Aditya Kuwad📿 (@Kuwad_Aditya) October 4, 2021

Facebook Down:

WhatsApp Down:

WhatsApp, Instagram down People coming to twitter after checking their messages isn't sending (I'm one of them)#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/iNgwRoLGbB — अरिन🔸 (@ArinSukhwal) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp Users Right Now : "Hi Twitter !"

After Instagram and whatsapp is down me running to twitter pic.twitter.com/5nJONwT8Ea — CricketSpyOfficial (@thecricketspy) October 4, 2021

