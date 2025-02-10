Football Manager 25, which was originally scheduled to release in March 2025, has been cancelled by Sports Interactive. The developers, in collaboration with SEGA, have announced that after internal discussions, they will no longer be releasing the game on any platform. The cancellation affects all versions of the game. In a statement, Sports Interactive expressed their regret and clarified that gamers who pre-ordered Football Manager 25 from official SEGA-approved retailers would receive a full refund. Retailers will process the refunds in due course. The unexpected decision might have left many fans disappointed, but Sports Interactive is now focusing all its attention on the next release, which it hopes will meet gamers' expectations. GTA 6 Release Date Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Likely To Launch in September 2025; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

Football Manager 25 Cancelled

Sports Interactive regret to inform that we have made the difficult decision to cancel Football Manager 25. Full statement: https://t.co/0eUMryrqbg pic.twitter.com/9kxgXQCgJG — Football Manager (@FootballManager) February 7, 2025

