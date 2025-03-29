A video has gone viral on social media where the Gujarat Titans (GT) head coach Ashish Nehra was shouting at his players during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The video is from one of the overs from the Gujarat Titans' innings. Netizens have reacted to Ashish Nehra and called him a football manager. Earlier, Titans slammed 196/8 after opener Sai Sudharsan hammered 63 runs off 41 balls with the help of six boundaries. Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Rohit Sharma Cheaply During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Match.

He behaves like football managers pic.twitter.com/drUYVszMnU — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 29, 2025

