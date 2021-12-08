If there is a videogame film that many fans are looking forward to in 2022, then it is Sonic The Hedgehog 2. With the first film being a surprise hit and gaining a great positive reception, Paramount was quick to greenlit a sequel. The sequel will feature new characters like Knuckles and Tails from the Sonic lore and promises to be bigger and better. In the poster we get a look at Sonic, Tales and Dr Robotnik while Knuckles seems to be missing from the action. The poster is not all, we will also be getting a new trailer tonight for the film that will premiere during The Game Awards. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will premiere in theatres on April 8, 2022.

Check Out The Poster Below:

The first poster for #SonicMovie2 has arrived! And that’s not all – The world premiere of the new #SonicMovie2 trailer drops tomorrow in @TheGameAwards at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/dDZzd8EoG5 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) December 8, 2021

