New Delhi, February 4: GTA 6 release date has reportedly been leaked. The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to launch in September 2025. Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the exact launch date of the game. The GTA 6 launch date leak might generate excitement and build anticipation among gamers who are eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Rockstar Games released the first trailer for GTA VI in December 2023 and has remained silent since then but recent reports have hinted at the release date and other details of Grand Theft Auto VI. As per multiple reports, GTA 6 could launch on September 17, 2025. Previously, the makers of GTA, Rockstar, and game publisher Take-Two had dismissed rumors of a delay in the launch timeline during an earnings call, clarifying that the game is might launch sometime in Fall 2025. GTA 6 Release Date: Rockstar Games Animator Mike York Claims Game Is ‘Fully Playable', Launch Likely in September 2025.

According to former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, the game is likely in a fully playable state. While some new elements may still be added, GTA 6 is reportedly in a playable state at this stage and various team members are reportedly testing the game in full. Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a potential PC release expected in 2027.

It appears that GTA 6 will follow a similar plot to previous versions. There are speculations that, for the first time, a GTA game will feature a female character in a lead role named Lucia. Another rumored character, named Jason, could serve as the second protagonist, and these characters are expected to assist in performing various missions throughout the game. GTA 6 Releases Date, Video Leaked: Online Leaks Claim That Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Be Released in September 2025 (Watch Gameplay Footage)

GTA 6 Price (Expected)

As per multiple reports, GTA VI could make its global debut with a standard edition. The GTA 6 price might be around USD 100 (approximately INR 8,500). Additionally, the premium edition of the game may cost even more, considering its popularity and the rising development costs.

