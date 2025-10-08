Google has released Gemini 2.5 Computer Use, a specialised model designed to autonomously navigate websites and deliver AI-driven agentic experiences. Built on Gemini 2.5 Pro, the new model can interact with user interfaces and leverages the Pro model’s advanced visual understanding and reasoning capabilities. According to Google AI Studio, the model outperformed leading alternatives on multiple web and mobile control benchmarks while maintaining lower latency. Developers can access these capabilities via the Gemini API in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. WhatsApp New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Status Questions’ to Let Users Ask Questions in Status Updates, Available to Android Beta Users Now.

Google AI Studio Launches Gemini 2.5 Computer Use Model

