San Francisco, October 8: WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature called "Status Questions," which has been rolled out to select beta users. Soon, this feature will be introduced to all final users. This experimental feature offers users a new option, allowing them to share questions in their status updates. The new WhatsApp feature has been rolled out to Android beta users in version 2.25.19.12.

WhatsApp has released its new Android beta update via the Google Play Beta Programme. The "Share Questions" feature allows users to share questions directly from their status updates section. The new feature engages audiences or followers, who can respond to questions asked by users on any topic in the status. There are some advantages and limitations to this feature; check them all here. Facebook New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces ‘Friend Bubbles’, AI-Powered Suggestions To Discover Similar Reels and More; Check Details.

WhatsApp's 'Share Questions' Feature Rolled Out to Beta Users

Each status update can include only one question and the answers submitted by the viewers/audience will be collected in a private section, accessible only by the user who posted it, stated a report by WABetaInfo. The report mentioned that the users who post statuses can better engage with their audience who see the status by sharing questions and know about their thoughts.

WhatsApp will add various ways for users to engage with their audience beyond just sharing plain text. They can also share stickers to boost engagement with respondents. The report mentioned that this new feature would turn regular status updates into an interactive experience. WhatsApp will show a message to users with the option to see the response, ensuring transparency on both ends. OpenAI Sora 2 Available to Opera Neon Users Globally, Allows To Generate and Share Videos Directly From Browser.

Meta-owned WhatsApp will maintain end-to-end encryption for users even with this new feature update. Only the sender and recipient can see the responses and content of the questions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

