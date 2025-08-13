Google has updated Gemini Storybook with support for more languages. The tool is now available to Gemini users on web and mobile in over 45 languages. Gemini Storybook allows users to create personalised, illustrated stories with read-aloud narration. Users can describe the story they want, and Gemini will create a unique 10-page storybook. Google said that users can also build stories using photos, documents, and files in their native language. The tool can be helpful for children, parents, and educators looking to create engaging stories easily. Gemini Storybook is available to all Gemini users over the age of 18. Microsoft Looking To Poach Top Meta AI Talent With Multimillion-Dollar Pay Packages, Says Report.

Gemini Storybook Update

Storybook is now available to Gemini users on the web at https://t.co/382WL5xkFE and on mobile in 45+ languages 📖 Some of our favorite stories we’ve seen so far ↓ — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) August 12, 2025

