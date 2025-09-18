Perplexity AI partnered with 1Password, a password manager offering security to users. The company posted, "Today we’re announcing a partnership to bring 1Password to Comet, for built-in personal security without interruption." As a part of this partnership, Comet browser users will get the 1Password extension offering secure browsing benefits. Comet Browser To Get Native VPN Support Soon: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

Perplexity, 1Password Partnership Announcement for Comet Browser

Today we’re announcing a partnership to bring 1Password to Comet, for built-in personal security without interruption. https://t.co/moUgMR0r9s — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Perplexity X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)