Google has launched Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5, its first thinking model optimized for "embodied reasoning." The latest model is now available in Preview on Google AI Studio. Additionally, Google announced the Gemini Robotics 1.5 agentic system, which features enhanced reasoning capabilities and improvements that allow robots to complete complex, multi-step tasks. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "The new Gemini Robotics 1.5 models will enable robots to reason better, plan ahead, use digital tools like Search, and transfer learning from one type of robot to another." What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI’s New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

