Google has launched Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5, its first thinking model optimized for "embodied reasoning." The latest model is now available in Preview on Google AI Studio. Additionally, Google announced the Gemini Robotics 1.5 agentic system, which features enhanced reasoning capabilities and improvements that allow robots to complete complex, multi-step tasks. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "The new Gemini Robotics 1.5 models will enable robots to reason better, plan ahead, use digital tools like Search, and transfer learning from one type of robot to another." What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI’s New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 Launched By Google

Introducing Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5, the first thinking model optimized for embodied reasoning, now available in Preview in Google AI Studio! pic.twitter.com/21JXDoZEvV — Google for Developers (@googledevs) September 25, 2025

Gemini Robotics 1.5 Announced By Google CEO Sundar Pichai

New Gemini Robotics 1.5 models will enable robots to better reason, plan ahead, use digital tools like Search, and transfer learning from one kind of robot to another. Our next big step towards general-purpose robots that are truly helpful — you can see how the robot reasons as… pic.twitter.com/kw3HtbF6Dd — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) September 25, 2025

Gemini Robotics 1.5 Agentic System Announced

We’re making robots more capable than ever in the physical world. 🤖 Gemini Robotics 1.5 is a levelled up agentic system that can reason better, plan ahead, use digital tools such as @Google Search, interact with humans and much more. Here’s how it works 🧵 pic.twitter.com/JM753eHBzk — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) September 25, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sundar Pichai X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)