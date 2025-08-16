Google announced that Imagen 4 family was generally available in the Gemini API. The family of text-to-image models includes Imagen 4 Fast, Imagen 4 and Imagen 4 Ultra. The tech giant said, "The complete Imagen 4 family gives you a perfect tool for your creative needs, allowing you to balance between quality, speed, and cost." Imagen 4 Fast offers image generation at USD 0.02 if high volume is needed faster. Imagen 4 is the flagship model that offers high-quality generation tasks, and Imagen 4 Ultra considers the highest level of details. GPT-5 New Update: OpenAI Rolls Out 'Warmer and Friendlier' AI Chatbot Personality Based on Users’ Feedback, More Updates Coming Soon.

Google Imagen 4 Family Now Generally Available to Gemini API

Yesterday, we announced that Imagen 4 is now generally available, and introduced our new model, Imagen Fast ⚡️ It's ideal for rapid prototyping and high-volume tasks, offering incredible speed at $0.02 per image.https://t.co/ZTJuhuFIVA — Google AI Developers (@googleaidevs) August 15, 2025

