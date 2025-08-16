OpenAI said that it made GPT-5 warmer and friendlier based on the feedback provided by the users. The ChatGPT-maker said, "Changes are subtle, but ChatGPT should feel more approachable now." The company said genuine touches were implemented, such as "Good question" and "Great start". OpenAI said that the GPT-5 internal tests showed no rise in "sycophancy" compared to the previous version's personality. The changes will take around a day to completely roll out to all the users, and more updates will be added soon, said the company. Grok Imagine New Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Now Offers ‘Shareable Links’ Support to Grok AI-Generated Videos.

GPT-5 Now Made Warmer and Friendlier: OpenAI

