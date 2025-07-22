Google announced working with Docker to bring the simplicity of the "compose.yaml" directly to Cloud Run. The tech giant said this would help break previous limitations and bridge the gap between the development environment and managed platforms like Cloud Run. Before, it required the users to manually translate and configure their infrastructure and "Agentic applications that use MCP servers and self-hosted models added additional complexity". Google now lets you deploy your existing compose.yaml directly to Cloud Run using gcloud run compose up, automatically building containers, handling volume mounts, and supporting AI‑agent models with a single command, bridging local dev and cloud deployment seamlessly. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on ‘Notification Reminders for Chat Messages’ Feature, Currently Rolled Out to Android Beta Users.

Google Working With Docker to Bring Simplicity of 'compose.yaml' to Cloud Run

Simplify AI app deployment with Cloud Run and Docker Compose. We're working with @Docker to bring the simplicity of compose.yaml directly to Cloud Run. Here's how to deploy your multi-container and AI apps to the cloud with a single command ↓ https://t.co/vatutOdZIJ — Google Cloud (@googlecloud) July 21, 2025

