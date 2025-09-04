Perplexity Comet Browser is now available for all students worldwide. Perplexity shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 3, 2025 and said, "Ask Comet to manage your schedule, order textbooks, or prepare for exams with Study Mode." The browser includes several useful tools. These are the Comet Assistant, Flash Cards, a built-in Ad Block to reduce distractions, and a dedicated Study Mode to support exam preparation. Students can look forward to manage their tasks easily in one place. The move is expected to support better focus and time management for students during exam preparations or busy school weeks. Instagram App for iPad Launched After 15 Years: Meta-Owned Platform Brings Bigger Screen Experience With New ‘Following’ Tab on iPad; Check Details.

Perplexity Comet for All Students Worldwide

We are rolling out Comet to all students worldwide. Ask Comet to manage your schedule, order textbooks, or prepare for exams with Study Mode. pic.twitter.com/sjwwQ4G4Ns — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) September 3, 2025

Comet Browser Is Now Available for All Students

Comet is now available for all students. https://t.co/WGVHzDDm5W — Comet (@PerplexityComet) September 3, 2025

Comet Browser Features

Comet is now available for all students. Should be a no brainer to switch from Chrome for the following: - Comet Assistant - Flash Cards - Ad Block - Study Mode https://t.co/91wh2pDktU — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) September 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)