Google has expanded its AI Mode to more languages. The company had announced on September 9, 2025, through a post on X (formerly Twitter), that its AI Mode in Google Search is now available in five new languages. The feature, which was earlier available only in English, brings Google's most advanced AI search experience to more users across the world. The newly added languages include Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. Google said, "With the advanced multimodal and reasoning capabilities of our custom version of Gemini 2.5 in Search, we’ve made huge strides in language understanding, so our most advanced AI search capabilities are locally relevant and useful in each new language we support." iPhone 17 Price in India: How Much GST Will You Pay on New iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max? Know Everything Ahead of Apple Event 2025.

Google Search AI Mode Now Available in Five New Languages

AI Mode is now available in five new languages around the world 🌐 Starting today, you can use our most powerful Search experience in: 🇮🇳 Hindi 🇮🇩 Indonesian 🇯🇵 Japanese 🇰🇷 Korean 🇧🇷 Brazilian Portuguese Learn more → https://t.co/lJegnNQZ7P pic.twitter.com/k7rNCD80aJ — Google (@Google) September 8, 2025

