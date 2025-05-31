Meta has released a new ability for users to share pictures on Instagram. Instagram users can now post the images on Stories by expanding them to full-size. Instagram's new feature will use Meta AI to expand any image. Meta-owned platform posted, "Wanting to post a pic on Stories but it’s too small? Try using Meta AI to make the pic fit your screen", announcing its new feature. It is currently available in the US and may roll out for more users soon. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI To Release Google Calendar Connector, Image Discovery Section and Other Features Soon to Grok AI Chatbot; Check Details.

Instagram Launched New Meta AI-Powered Image Expansion Feature

Wanting to post a pic on Stories but it’s too small? 😡❌ Try using Meta AI to make the pic fit your screen 😇✅ (Available in most of the US) pic.twitter.com/IJyJZmi0cy — Instagram (@instagram) May 30, 2025

