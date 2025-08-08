Microsoft has launched the OpenAI GPT-5 AI model on its platforms. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025, and announced the rollout. GPT-5 is now available across Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot, Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. Nadella described it as the “most capable model yet” from OpenAI, with improvements in reasoning, coding, and chat features. Satya Nadella said, "It’s hard to believe it’s only been two and a half years since Sam Altman joined us in Redmond to show the world GPT-4 for the first time in Bing, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since that moment." Elon Musk Says ‘OpenAI Is Going To Eat Microsoft Alive’, CEO Satya Nadella Responds.

OpenAI GPT-5 in Microsoft Platforms

Today, GPT-5 launches across our platforms, including Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. It's the most capable model yet from our partners at OpenAI, bringing powerful new advances in reasoning, coding, and chat, all trained on Azure. It’s… pic.twitter.com/jHDA94YOL0 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025

