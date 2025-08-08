Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 7, 2025, and announced the launch of OpenAI’s GPT-5 across Microsoft platforms. The AI model is now available on Microsoft 365 Copilot, Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Azure AI Foundry. Nadella said, "It’s hard to believe it’s only been two and a half years since Sam Altman joined us in Redmond to show the world GPT-4 for the first time in Bing, and it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come since that moment." In response, Elon Musk said, “OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive.” Microsoft CEO has responded to Elon Musk and said that people have been working for 50 years, and that’s what makes it exciting. “Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete,” he shared. Nadella also said he’s excited about “Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5.” GPT-5 Launched: OpenAI Releases Its Latest AI Model With Major Upgrades in Coding and Reasoning, CEO Sam Altman Says, ‘PhD-Level Intelligence for Everyone’; Check Who Can Use It Now.

Elon Musk Says ‘OpenAI Is Going To Eat Microsoft Alive’

OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2025

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Response

People have been trying for 50 years and that’s the fun of it! Each day you learn something new, and innovate, partner, and compete. Excited for Grok 4 on Azure and looking forward to Grok 5! — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) August 7, 2025

