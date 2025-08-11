OpenAI has completed the rollout of GPT-5 Pro for ChatGPT Teams users. The GPT-5 Pro version is available along with GPT-5 Thinking for the Teams users. GPT-5 Pro offers faster responses, higher accuracy, and better handling of complex, multi-step tasks compared to the Thinking model, which focuses on deep, slow, and highly detailed reasoning. Pro is best for speed and versatility, while Thinking excels in exhaustive analysis and problem-solving depth. Elon Musk Says Grok Significant Coding Update Coming Soon That Can Play Games and Auto-Improve Code for Better Aesthetics and Playability.

GPT-5 Pro Now Available to ChatGPT Teams Users

GPT-5 Pro is now available on Team accounts!

