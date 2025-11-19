Elon Musk reacted to Google’s Gemini 3 Pro AI chatbot outperforming xAI’s Grok 4.1 and Grok 4.1 Thinking models. Gemini 3 Pro achieved an overall score of 1501 on the LMARENA.AI platform, while the Grok 4.1 Thinking model scored 1484 and Grok 4.1 scored 1465. LMARENA AI congratulated Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the breakthrough. Responding on X, Elon Musk said, “Congrats indeed! I guess we will have to release 4.20 soon,” followed by a laughing emoji. Cloudflare Outage Cause Explained: Global Internet Disruption Resulted From Internal Configuration Error, Not Cyberattack, Confirms CEO Matthew Prince.

Grok 4.20 Launching Soon, Hints Elon Musk

Congrats indeed! I guess we will have to release 4.20 soon 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2025

