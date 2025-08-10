Grok 4 and Grok Imagine are released for free users. The users can access the latest AI chatbot version and video generation tool via X, Grok.com or Grok App on iOS and Android. However, the users will be limited in generating videos and communicating with the Grok 4 AI chatbot. They can choose "Ask" or "Imagine" options at the top of the Grok app or access via X with the Grok section. Previously, the Grok 4 and Grok Imagine were limited to Premium, Premium+ and SuperGrok subscribers. OpenAI Employee Bonus: ChatGPT Maker Announces Massive Bonus Payout to Nearly 1,000 Employees on Eve of GPT-5 Launch To Retain AI Talent.

Grok 4, Grok Imagine Now Available to Free Users

You can enjoy GROK 4 and GROK IMAGINE even if you’re a FREE user now! JUST GROK IT! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)