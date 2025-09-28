Elon Musk-run xAI Grok gets a new update to deliver a faster user experience. The new version of the Grok app now includes a search auto-complete feature, making it easier for users to ask questions. As users begin typing, instant suggestions will appear on their screen, similar to how Google Search displays suggestions in real time. It can make it easier for Grok users to spot what they are searching for without typing the entire phrase. The feature speeds up the process and also creates a convenient experience by reducing the effort to complete the searches. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 28, 2025, Musk said, “Download the new @Grok app! Much faster to ask & answer questions.” Arattai App To Take On WhatsApp? Check Features and Other Details of ‘Made-in-India’ Zoho’s Instant Messaging App.

Grok New Feature Update

Download the new @Grok app! Much faster to ask & answer questions. https://t.co/ocpHxxYECR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 27, 2025

