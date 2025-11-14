Elon Musk announced that next week xAI will launch improved audio quality along with 15-second video generation for Grok Imagine. Currently, Grok Imagine allows users to create videos up to 6 seconds long. With the upcoming update, the videos will be nearly three times longer. Elon Musk said, “Greatly improved audio is coming along with 15-sec videos next week.” GPT-5.1 Launched: OpenAI Introduces Its Latest Model, Faster and More Token-Efficient on Simpler Everyday Tasks; Available at Same Price As GPT-5.

Grok Imagine New Update Launching by Next Week

Greatly improved audio is coming along with 15 sec videos next week https://t.co/lvVd3XyRiX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2025

