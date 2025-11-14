OpenAI has launched its latest GPT-5.1 model for all users at the same price as the GPT-5 model. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “We are also releasing gpt-5.1-codex and gpt-5.1-codex-mini in the API, specialised for long-running coding tasks. Prompt caching now lasts up to 24 hours!” GPT-5.1 in the API offers a balance of intelligence and speed for agentic and coding tasks. The model adapts its thinking time based on task complexity, making it faster and more token-efficient for everyday use. It also includes a “no reasoning” mode for instant responses when deep analysis isn’t needed. ChatGPT Group Chat: OpenAI Rolls Out New Chat Feature in Pilot Across 4 Countries, Allowing Users To Collaborate, Continue Same Conversation.

GPT-5.1 Version Launched by OpenAI

GPT-5.1 is now available in the API. Pricing is the same as GPT-5. We are also releasing gpt-5.1-codex and gpt-5.1-codex-mini in the API, specialized for long-running coding tasks. Prompt caching now lasts up to 24 hours! Updated evals in our blog post. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 13, 2025

